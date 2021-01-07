Malayalam
THU JAN 7, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Mammootty's wife Sulfath shines in this latest viral picture

Our Correspondent
Published: January 07, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Mega star Mammootty and his wife Sulfath's latest pictures are being celebrated by his fans on the social media.

While Mammootty looks dapper in denim shirt, Sulfath personifies elegance in a chic salwar suit. This viral picture has been shared by many actors including Fahadh Faasil.

Mammootty sports long hair and beard which is assumed to be his new look for his next movie with Amal Neerad. Meanwhile, the makers have clarified that this is not the sequel to the iconic Big B. Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi would be sharing screen space with the mega star in this movie. More details of the movie are yet to be revealed.  

