MON JAN 11, 2021 3:18 PM IST
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal teams up with 'Uri' director for 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 11, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday announced a new superhero film with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, on the 2019 military action film's second anniversary.

What Vicky shared about the movie

The actor shared a couple of posters of the new film, titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, along with the announcement.

"Overwhelmed and ecstatic!

On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike', the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22," Vicky posted on Instagram along with two posters that have a touch of mythology and modernity.

Higher version of superhero movie

Aditya also posted the same posters from the film, and actress Yami Gautam, who had also starred in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", wrote: "Amazing."

"Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama," said a message on the Twitter site of RSVP Movies.

The URI team

Uri: The Surgical Strike is about a covert Army operation against a group of militants who had attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.

The film had won four National Film Awards -- Best Background Music Award, Best Sound Design, Best Actor Award (Vicky) and Best Direction.

