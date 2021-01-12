Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
TUE JAN 12, 2021 2:57 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Allu Arjun calls 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' an 'unforgettable film'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Tuesday celebrated the first anniversary of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He had a reunion with the film's team, including director Trivikram Srinivas, too.

The reunion

Sharing a pic of the reunion, he posted on Instagram: "One year ReUnion of AVPL. Thank you all for this unforgettable and a memorable film. Thank you all. Gratitude forever."

His co-star Pooja Hegde tweeted photos from the celebration and wrote: "We just HAD to celebrate the 1st birthday of this one! #massive #alavaikunthapurramuloo #1yearofAVPL."

The special occasion

Apart from the film's team meeting up to mark the occasion, three rappers including Roll Rida, Asura and Harika Narayan performed a rap that chronicled the journey of Arjun from his first film (Gangotri) to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The film

The film, co-starring Tabu and Jayaram, revolves around Bantu (essayed by Arjun), who grows up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn, until he learns of his real parentage. He decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to.

RELATED ARTICLES

Along with the film, its soundtrack was also a big hit, with songs such as "Butta bomma" and "Samajavaragamana" becoming chartbusters.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.