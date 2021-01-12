Here's the first pic of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s baby girl

The first picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter is out! The photo is viral and has taken the Internet by storm.

Uncle Vikas shared the pic

Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, took to Instagram to welcome the new member of the family and shared a picture of her tiny feet wrapped up in a blanket.

“Happiness overboard... angel in the house,” he wrote in his caption.

What aunt posted

Virat' sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also shared a heartfelt post for the new parents.

She wrote, "So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka."

Virat's niece Mehak Dhingra also shared a post on Instagram welcoming the baby girl. Sharing an animated video of a baby girl, she wrote, "so happy. beautiful little princess has arrived. New addition in our family."

Wishes pouring in

Virat and Anushka welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon. Soon afterwards, wishes started pouring in from all sides for the couple and their little one.

Priyanka Chopra shared Virat’s announcement on her Instagram story and wished them. Her note read, “Soooo happy for you guys. Congratulations Anushka and Virat. Big hug and much love especially to your lil princess.

Celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Genelia D’Souza, Ishaan Khatter, Rakul Preet Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Sachin Tendulkar and others also dropped adorable messages on social media to wish the proud parents.