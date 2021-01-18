Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti weekend

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer spy thriller Dhaakad will release theatrically on October 1, the actress announced on Monday with a poster of the film.

The poster

In the poster, Kangana is seen wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film. Kangana, who will play the role of Agent Agni, recently flew to Bhopal to kickstart the shooting of the film.

"'Dhaakad' is India's first female led high octane spy thriller and I am excited as this film is going to mark the beginning of a new era for Indian cinema. An action entertainer of this huge scale deserves a holiday weekend release and I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on 1st October," Kangana shared.

What the director got to say

Director Razy Ghai added: "'Dhaakad' is a project that is very special to my heart. Action films headlined by female actors are a rarity in the Hindi film industry. With this film, we aim to set a new trend and we are thrilled to bring to the audiences in this year. We are mounting it on a grand scale and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure we are at par with any world class actioner.."

The film will also feature Arjun Rampal. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award winning cinematographer.