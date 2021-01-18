Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
MON JAN 18, 2021 7:11 AM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Nayanthara to join Megastar Chiranjeevi in Lucifer Telugu remake

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 18, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The Telugu remake of Malyalm film Lucifer is getting bigger. Nayanthara is said to be joining Megastar Chiranjeevi in the multi-starrer. An official announcement regarding Nayanthara's inclusion in the Lucifer remake will be out soon.

The remake

The Telugu version will be helmed by Mohan Raja.  The untitled film will be launched on January 21 in Hyderabad.

Nayanthara will be reprising Manju Warrier's role in the remake.

Reportedly, many actresses including Suhasini, Vijayashanti, Genelia D'Souza, Khushbu, Nadiya and Ramya Krishnan were considered initially for the role and the makers finally zeroed in on with Nayanthara.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jointly produced by NV Prasad and Konidela Productions, the film has Satya Dev Kancharana reprising Tovino Thomas's role.

Lucifer, the blockbuster

The Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters in the Malayalam industry. Lucifer, a political thriller, starred Mohanlal as a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

The makers are now gearing up for it's sequel titled Empuraan. Actor-writer Murali Gopi is said to have finished writing for the second part.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.