Vijay Deverakonda's next film titled Liger, first-look out

The first look of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film has has been revealed.

Liger

Actor Vijay Deverakonda himself took to Twitter to reveal that the film has been titled Liger.

He also shared the first-look poster and wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed (sic)."

The poster also featured face of a Liger behind him. The liger is a hybrid offspring of a male lion and a female tiger.

The film

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the film.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film, which was announced in February 2020, was put on hold due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The film also marks debut of Ananya Panday in Tollywood.

The hashtags like #Liger and #SaalaCrossBreed are trending on the internet.

Vijay's words

In yet another tweet, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a few words about bagging the big project. He wrote, "Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen (sic)."

The film, which was initially titled Fighter, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur.