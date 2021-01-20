Viral pic: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani watch Master movie in theater

Taking a break from their shooting schedule, Hridayam team watches Vijay starrer Master in theater.

Vineeth's post

Hridayam movie director Vineeth Sreenivasan took to his social media pages and shared a few snaps. In one of the pic, he was spotted with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Along with the pic, he wrote, 'Break from shoot, in for Master'.

In yet another pic, he was seen with Master director Lokesh Kanakaraj. Calling it fun time, Vineeth thanked Lokesh for bringing big screen experience back.

Team Hridayam

Pranav and Kalyani will be seen as lead pair in Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial. The duo have earlier worked together for Priyadarshan directorial 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham', which is yet to release. 'Hridayam' also marks the comeback of most famous production company Merryland Cinemas, after a gap of 30 years. Visakh Subramaniam is bankrolling the project under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.