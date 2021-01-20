Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
WED JAN 20, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

TV host and Bigg Boss fame Alina Padikkal gets engaged

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Bigg Boss fame Alina got engaged to Rohit at a closeknit ceremony on Tuesday.

The TV host-turned-actress had recently announced that she will be typing the knot with her long-term boyfriend Rohit P Nair.

The video

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier in the day, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video. Going by the video, it seemed she was heading to the engagement venue.

The pic

A pic from the engagement reception has surfaced online. Alina was seen in a yellow dress while Rohith in a suit. The duo looked lovely together.

The love story

Alina and Rohit were in relationship for the last six years. Rohit is professionally an engineer and is doing a business now. 

He hails from from Kozhikode and the inter-caste wedding will be held soon.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.