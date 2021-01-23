Malayalam
Mahesh Babu to Namrata: Someone I love was born today

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Friday penned a romantic note on the birthday of his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar. The actor says everyday with Namrata is special.

Mahesh expressed his thoughts with a picture he shared on Instagram.

In the image, the couple is seen enjoying a good time at a restaurant.

"Someone I love was born today! Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady @namratashirodkar," Mahesh wrote as caption.

Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit "Vamsi" and got married in 2005. They welcomed their first born, Gautam, in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

