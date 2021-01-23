Sunny Leone lands in Kerala with family

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is back in town. The actress reached Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night with her husband and kids, as part of a shoot.

Sunny Leone first visit to Kerala in the year 2017 had flooded Kochi roads with her admirers.

The shoot

The actress has been part of TV show MTV Splitsvilla and is in God's own country for the shoot of the same. As per reports, she will be in quarantine for a week, before starting with her work.

The actress would be staying in a private resort, and apparently is also planning a quiet vacation along with her family, alongside the shoot.

Sunny's Kerala connection

Sunny Leone was part of Mammootty-starrer Madhura Raja as she had danced to the song ‘Moha Munthiri’.

She is also debuting in the industry with the movie Rangeela. Directed by Santhosh Nair, the movie’s pre-production works had started in the year 2019.