Tovino's Kala teaser is trending!

The makers of Tovino Thomas starrer Kala released the teaser of the film on the occasion of actor's birthday. Within a day, the teaser grabbed the right attention and is trending top on YouTube.

The teaser

Kala meaning the unwanted is said to revolve around a special relationship between a man and his pet dog. The teaser gives a thrilling experience showing glimpses of all the lead characters in the film.

The teaser definitely promises the film to be a very intense story.

The movie

The film went on floors last year in September. It was during the shooting of Kala, Tovino sustained internal injuries and was admitted to hospital.

After recovering from the injury, he rejoined the sets after which the shooting was wrapped up.

Directed by Rohith VS, who is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, Kala is produced by Siju Mathew under the banner of Adventure Company In Association, while Tovino Thomas himself is a co producer.