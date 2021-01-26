Actress Athmiya Rajan gets married

Actress Athmiya entered wedlock on Monday in Kannur.

She got married to Sanup in an intimate ceremony held at a convention centre. Sanup is a marine engineer.

The wedding

The wedding was held in traditional Hindu ceremony and was attended by friends and family.

The video of the wedding has landed online.

While Sanup was seen in a kurtha and mundu, Athmiya was dressed up in a sari in white and maroon colour combination. The couple looked adorable together.

Reportedly, the couple will host a reception on Tuesday.

Athmiya, the actress

Athmiya made her debut on big screen with the movie titled ‘Vellathooval’. Her first as the lead actress was the 2012 released Tamil movie ‘Manam Kothi Paravai,’ in which she played a character named Revathi opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

She got her big break with Joju George starrer Joseph. She had won the Kerala Film Critics Award for her role in the movie.

She also played the lead in Jayaram-starrer Marconi Mathai which maried the Malayalam debut of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Rose Guitarinaal, Pongadi Neengalum Unga Kadhalum, Amoeba, Naamam, Kaaviyan, Vellai Yaanai are her other major flicks.

She has the Malayalam film Aviyal as her upcoming film awaiting for release.