Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
WED JAN 27, 2021 3:25 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Release date of Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' revealed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 27, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Annaatthe, featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, is slated to be released on November 4, the makers announced on Monday.

The announcement

Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, said the movie will hit the screens during the Diwali festival.

RELATED ARTICLES

"#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021! Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali!" the tweet on the production banner's official Twitter account read.

The movie was previously scheduled to be released in January during Pongal holiday.

The film

Production on the film, directed by Siva, was halted in late December after four of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19 on location in Hyderabad, while Rajinikanth tested negative for the disease.

But, the 70-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital following fluctuation in blood pressure.

Annaatthe also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead, with Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.