SAT JAN 30, 2021 6:17 AM IST
Entertainment

Third edition of nature film fest RINFF commences, it's digital

The festival will exhibit feature films, short movies and documentaries from across the globe with the central theme of nature.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The third edition of the Rain International Nature Film Festival (RINFF), has commenced from Friday and will continue till January 31. In view of the pandemic situation the one-of-its-kind nature film fest will be held virtually, making it accessible to all.

The movies can be accessed at www.rinff.com.

The film festival is organized jointly by Birds Club International Jayaraj foundation and aims at bringing ecologically conscious filmmakers together to showcase their creations, which deal with the issues and aesthetics of environment.

It's a platform that provides film directors to create awareness among people about the urgent need for environmental conservation.

The festival will exhibit feature films, short movies and documentaries from across the globe with the central theme of nature.

Birds Club International is a non-commercial organisation founded by by renowned national and international award winning Indian filmmaker, Jayaraj, and is registered as a charitable organisation to revive and conserve environment. 

