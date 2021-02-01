Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli name their daughter Vamika

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have revealed the name of their first child. Anushka Sharma also shared the first-ever photograph with their newborn daughter on social media.

The name

The couple has named their daughter Vamika. The baby's name have elements from both parents' name and moreover it's also another name for goddess Durga. It means situated on the left side of Vam, i.e., Lord Shiva.

What Anushka said

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote how the little one has changed their life.

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!"

Thanking one and all, Anushka added that her heart is full of love.

"Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy 🤗” (sic.).

The couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on January 11.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” read the note posted on social media by the Indian skipper.

The couple has also asked the media not to publish any pictures of their daughter and respect her privacy. They promised that they will give the photographers enough opportunities to click their photos.