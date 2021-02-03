Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu gets Satellite Awards nomination

The International Press Academy has announced the nominees in various categories for the 25th Satellite Awards. And Malayalam movie Jallikattu is among the nine shortlisted movies in the Motion Picture, International category.

The nomination

The Lijo Jose Pellissery movie has been nominated along with Danish film Another Round, Finnish film Tove, Taiwanese drama A Sun, French film Two of Us, Spanish musical drama I’m No Longer Here, Ukrainian dystopian film Atlantis, Swiss drama My Little Sister and Guatemalan supernatural horror La Llorona.

The nomination grabs attention as Jallikattu is also contesting for an Oscar nod.

Jallikattu, the Oscar entry

Jallikattu has been selected as India's official entry in the best international picture category for 93rd Oscars.

The final list of nominees for the category will be revealed on February 9.