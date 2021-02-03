Malayalam
WED FEB 3, 2021 5:55 AM IST
Entertainment

Rihanna tweets about farmers' protest, Kangana calls her a 'fool'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 03, 2021 05:55 AM IST
International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. 

What Rihanna said

On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest ."

The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens.

Kangana's response

Soon after Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut came to action. Kangana chose to offer an answer to Rihanna and responded to her tweet using adjectives like "fool" and "dummy" while addressing her.

Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists.

Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Kangana's take on farmer protest

Just a few days ago, the Bollywood actress had tweeted calling Indians supporting the ongoing farmers protest as terrorists.

"Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands," Kangana Ranaut had tweeted on Republic Day.

