Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
THU FEB 4, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actress Reba Monica John to marry Joemon Joseph, proposal pics go viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 04, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

 

Actress Reba Monica John is all set to get hitched. Dubai based Joemon Joseph had proposed the actress recently in a close-knit function.

The proposal scene

Reba is celebrating her birthday on Thursday and a birthday party was hosted by her friends and family. It was during the party that Joemon proposed and she readily accepted.

Interestingly, she also proposed him back.

The pics are now doing the rounds on social media.

Joemon himself took to social media and mentioned that due to the lockdown, he was not able to meet Reba and it's after almost six months that he met her an decided to propose.

Calling a night to remember, Joemon wished his lady love a happy birthday along with pics.

The actress

Reba and Joemon are said to be in a relationship since few years and it's only now that the duo decided to take it to the next level.

Reba made her debut film through the Vineeth Sreenivasan-directed Jacobinte Swargarajyam in 2016.

She got her big break with Vijay-starrer Bigil and got applauds for her role.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.