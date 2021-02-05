AMMA gets a headquarters, to be inaugurated by Mammootty-Mohanlal

Kochi: The actors’ association AMMA is all set to move into their brand new building that was built on a whopping sum of more than Rs 10 crore. The association gets their own headquarters on the 25th year of its formation. The luxury building boasts of all the modern amenities. Besides conducting their meetings, the spacious hall would be rented out for conducting various cultural events. The building would be inaugurated jointly by screen icons Mammootty and Mohanlal on February 5.

Smart office

The ‘smart’ building is equipped with modern and updated technology. “Some of the lights in the new office were switched off, at night, by me from my home at Irinjalakkuda. You could operate the lights and the air conditioners in the office through your phone. Besides, the visuals from the office too could be viewed on the phone. All the security measures are modern and top notch,” says Edavela Babu, AMMA’s general secretary. The association had purchased the 5 storey building at Deshabimani Road in Kaloor and had renovated it.

Silent spaces

There are special chambers for the members to meet writers and directors. There is no need for the film makers to visit the actors at their homes or meet them at random coffee shops to narrate the scripts. Five sound proof glass chambers have been arranged in the building to hold narrations. An entire floor has been reserved for the President and the members of the executive committee.

Individual cabins, halls and lounges are part of this area. The spacious hall where movies could be screened has modern facilities like the LED wall. Besides, spaces are available to conduct drama recitals and exhibitions. The building has a cafeteria too.