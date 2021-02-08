Meenakshi Dileep, Namitha Pramod turn heads at Aayisha's pre-wedding function

Over the years, we have seen actress Namitha Pramod and Meenakshi Dileep together on multiple occasions and the latest is from the pre-wedding function of their best friend Aayisha Nadirshah.

The pre-wedding function

The wedding celebrations of actor-director Nadirshah's daughter Aayisha started a week before the big day. While family and relatives were spotted attending the event, Dileep and family too made sure to be around at each occasion.

Dileep was spotted with wife and actress Kavya Madhavan. The duo also posed for a few selfies as well.

Best friends party

Namitha and Meenakshi turned heads at the ceremony. The duo looked stunning and were seen throughout the function.

Earlier, Namitha had shared a pic on Insta with the hashtag, 'bridesteam'.

Looks like the young celeb gang had party time as well.

The wedding

Aayisha got engaged to businessman Abdul Latheef Uppala’s son Bilal last year. The wedding reportedly is set to happen on February 11.