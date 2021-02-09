Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot; challenges to name better actress than her

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared a few new pictures from her movies, Dhaakad and Thalaivi. The photos showed how Kangana transformed herself for the role in Dhaakad, after playing late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

Kangana's tweet

Kangana spoke about her 'range' and 'brilliance of craft' as an actor.

Sharing the photos, Kangana challenged people to name a better actress than her, not just in the country but across the planet.

She also promised to give up being 'arrogant' if someone is able to name a better actress than her.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Kangana's comparision to herself

Kangana even compared herself to three-time Academy Award-winner, Meryl Streep.

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote in a tweet.

How netizens responded

While some asked her to stop seeking attention, some were astounded to see her confidence.

The movie

Dhaakad, touted as a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai with Kangana playing the role of an officer in the movie.

The film, which tackles serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi, an upcoming bilingual biopic on the late J Jayalalithaa.