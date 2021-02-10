Mammootty joins Murali Gopy and Vijay Babu for next

Megastar Mammootty is now all set to team-up with writer Murali Gopy. The upcoming project will be penned by him and produced by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House.

The announcement

Murali Gopy, the writer of the project announced the exciting news by sharing a picture clicked with Mammootty and producer Vijay Babu, on his official social media pages. "In the offing, something I, as a writer, have always looked forward to... 😊. With @actor_vijaybabu, Shibu Basheer (debut directorial), AND........ You Know Who... ☝🏽🤗 ..! @shadow_in_mist @friday_filmhouse", wrote the writer in his post.

Vijay Babu, the producer who is all excited about finally working with Mammootty, took to his Instagram page and wrote: "One of the biggest dreams to come true very soon . The biggest till date from Friday film house. Murali Gopy @muraligopynsta Shibu basheer @shadow_in_mist . STAY TUNED."

The project

The movie will be directed by Shibu Basheer, the former directorial assistant of popular filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. The yet-to-be-titled film , thus marks Mammootty's yet another collaboration with a debutant director. The movie, which is said to be a complete entertainer, will start rolling by the beginning of 2022.