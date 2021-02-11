Malayalam
Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 16th wedding anniversary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

The special post on anniversary

The star couple took to social media to share photographs and express love for each other. Namrata also shared the secret ingredient in the recipe of her happy marriage.

Mahesh Babu posted a photograph on Instagram where he is seen kissing Namrata on the head inside an aircraft. "Happy 16th NSG.. To forever and beyond with you. @namratashirodkar," he wrote.

Namrata shared a photo planting a peck on her husband's cheeck. "Easy peasy 16!! In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB. More and more love to you @urstrulymahesh," she posted.

The lovely couple

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot on February 10, 2005. The couple have a daughter, Sitara, and a son, Gautham.

