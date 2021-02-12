Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's 'Liger' gets a release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger has been confirmed for a theatrical release on September 9 this year. 

The official announcement

Vijay shared a poster of the Puri Jagannadh directorial on Thursday while announcing the release date.

"The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9 2021," he wrote as  the caption. He hashtagged his post with #LIGER, #SaalaCrossbreed and #PuriJagannadh, and also tagged co-stars Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur, and producer Karan Johar among others.

What Karan Johar said

Johar, who bankrolls the film, shared the same poster, where Vijay is seen dressed in a black vest and grey joggers. He holds a rod and sports an intense look. 

The filmmaker wrote the caption: "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed"

Ananya shared the poster and wrote the same caption as Johar.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.