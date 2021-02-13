Malayalam film 'Thirike' to release on NeeStream

To create history in the Indian film industry, the Malayalam film 'Thirike' will be released on OTT platform NeeStream on February 26.

Thirike

After the success of 'Njandukalude Naattil oru Edavela' writer George Kora takes on directing this film along with Sam Xavier. The film is a tale of brotherhood of Ismu, a Down Syndrome boy and his younger brother, Thoma. This is for the first time in Indian cinema that a Down Syndrome person plays a lead role in a commercial film.

Gopi Krishnan,22, who skillfully plays the role of Ismu, has given his own voice in the film too. 'Thirike' is a drama-comedy film for family audiences that leaves the message of not sympathising differently abled persons but instead celebrating them.

The team

The film is produced by Abraham Joseph and Deepak Dileep in the banner Nationwide Pictures. The coproducers are Dijo Kurian, Ronylal James, Manu Mattamana, Sijo Peter, and Paul Karukappillil. Screenplay and dialogue by George Kora. Ankit Menon is the music director and Cherin Paul is the cinematographer. Santhi Krishna, Namitha Krishnamoorthi, Sarasa Balussery, Gopan Mangattu, Franco Davis Manjila, and Jinu Ben are also in the main role.

The Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' that was released through NeeStream was a great success.