Sidharth Bharathan’s next film is Chathuram

Director Sidharth Bharathan has started shooting his next film, Chathuram.

The movie

Touted to be a famiy drama, the movie started rolling in Mundakkayam in Kottayam district.

The film is co-written by Sidharth and writer Vinoy Thomas.

The first look poster was released recently on social media platforms.

Deepu Joseph is editing the film shot by Pratheesh Varma while Prasanth Pillai handles the music.

The cast

The movie will have four protagonists which will be played by Swasika Vijay, Alencier Ley, Shanti Balachandran and Roshan Mathew.

Actress Geethi of Churuli fame also plays a major role in the movie.

DJinn

Sidharth also has Soubin Shahir film ‘Djinn’ coming up. The movie’s shoot was wrapped up in the month of March last year.

The movie is scripted by Rajesh Gopinadhan, edited by Bavan Sreekumar and it has Santhosh Verma and Anwar Ali as lyricists.