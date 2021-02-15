Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Meghana Raj introduces Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja, calls him Simba

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Meghana Raj, finally introduced her son Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja on Valentine's Day.

Meghana's post

On Valentine's Day, Meghana Raj shared official pictures and videos of her son. Known as Jr Chiru, Meghana fondly called him as Simba. 

The video began with a throwback clip from Meghana and Chiranjeevi's engagement, which took place on October 22, 2017. 

The video is a montage of Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja life as well. The adorable video was indeed a perfect treat to fans.

Sharing the video, Meghana wrote, "Introducing our Little Prince! You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL! (sic)."

Chiranjeevi Sarja's dream

Meghana Raj's husband Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was laid to rest at his brother Dhruva Sarja's farmhouse in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recently, in her first ever interview to a daily post Chiranjeevi's death, Meghana revealed that Chiranjeevi Sarja wanted to recreate the iconic Lion King pose with his child. She had told that she wanted to fulfil his dream.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.