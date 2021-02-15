Malayalam
Sara Ali Khan has a 'fan moment' with Vijay Deverakonda

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a fan moment with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

Sara's post and pic

Sara posted a picture along with Vijay on her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Sunday. In the picture, the two are seen all smiles for the selfie clicked. Vijay is seen wearing a grey T-Shirt and Sara looks stunning in a black outfit.

Sara captioned the image with a "Fan moment" sticker.

Busy stars

On the professional front, Vijay's upcoming film "Liger" is set to hit the screens on September 9, 2021. While Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film "Coolie No. 1" along with actor Varun Dhawan.

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted arriving at Karan Johar’s Mumbai home on Saturday. Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also part of the get-together. 

She has started shooting for her next, "Atrangi Re". The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai. "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

