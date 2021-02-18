Malayalam webseries 'Instagraamam' to start streaming on NeeStream from February 22

Malayalam's first full fledged webseries 'Instagraamam' directed by Mridul Nair, the maker of the Asif Ali starrer film B-Tech, will be available in NeeStream from February 22 onwards.

The webseries

Instagraamam is a webseries treated with slapstick humour and portrays the story of four youngsters living in the fictional village of Andippara. The first season of the series will have fourteen episodes ranging between 25 minutes to 30 minutes running time.

The cast and crew

Deepak Parambol, Ganapathy, Shani Rakhi and Subheesh Sudhi play the key characters of Instagraamam. Balu Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Gayathri Ashok and Sabumon play other major roles. Sunny Wayne, Saniya Iyappan, Ramesh Pisharody, Adithi Ravi, Siddharh Menon and Dain Davis appear with guest roles in the web series.

The screenplay for Instagraamam is done by J Ramakrishna Kulur, Mridul Nair and Ranjith Poduval. The web series is produced by Dr. Leena S under the banner of LS Film Corp. Cinematography is handled by Arun James, Pavi K Pavan and Dhanesh Raveendranath while Manoj Kannoth is on Editing and Rahul Raj on Music and Background Score of Instagraamam.

Cine actor Mammotty released the first look poster of the web series. The poster was shared by other renowned Malayalam cine artists through their social media pages. The teaser of Instagraamam was launched by Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannah, Disha Patani, Badshah etc. and other major Mollywood celebrities.