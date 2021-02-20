Motion poster of India's first mud race film 'Muddy' released

The Motion Poster of the film Muddy filmed by debut director Dr. Pragabhal was released by film artists Vijay Sethupathi and Sri Murali through their social media pages.

The teaser of the film will be released shortly. The production of India's first 4X4 mud race film Muddy is in the last phase. Mud racing film, which is an off-road race is a rare in the film industry. The mud race film is an action thriller.

Prema Krishnadas is producing the film under the banner PK 7 Creations. New commers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair are in the lead roles. Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj are also appearing in the film.

Dr. Pragabhal, the director of the film says that the film was born due to his affection towards off-road race and action. Pragabhal who is closely related to sports, came out with this film after five years of research in mud race.

The film which says the story of rival teams also include vengeance, family life, action and comedy. The lead role artists were given training for two years and no dupe is acting in this film, the director said.

The biggest challenge of the director was to present the mud race to the audience with all the thrill in this sports event. It took one year to select the location to shoot the film. Most dangerous and beautiful places could be seen through this film.

KGF fame Ravi Basrur is the music director, Ratsasan fame San Lokesh is the editor and Hollywood fame K G Ratheesh is the cinematographer.