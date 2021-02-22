Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam starts rolling

The highly anticipated Mammootty-starrer Bheeshma Parvam started rolling on Sunday in Kochi.

The Amal Neerad directorial started off with a low-key pooja and first-clap ceremony.

Actress Nazriya Nazim and Jyothirmayi were also spotted at the event. The pic of them launching the movie is doing the rounds on social media.

Reportedly, actress Nadia Moidu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. The movie will also feature Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on in the other key roles.

The Mammootty starrer is jointly penned by director Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, the directorial assistant of the renowned filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. PT Ravi Shankar, the co-writer of Aashiq Abu's Rani Padmini, has written the additional screenplay. Manu Jose aka RJ Murukan has penned the additional dialogues of Bheeshma Parvam.

Bheeshma Parvam marks Mammootty's third collaboration with Amal Neerad, after Big B and Bilal.