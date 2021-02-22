Manju Warrier, Jayasurya starrer 'Meri Awaz Suno' is remake of this Bengali film!

Malayalam stars Manju Warrier and Jayasurya will be shraring screen space for the first time.

The poster of the film was released recently which will be directed by Prajesh Sen and produced by B Rakesh. The Malayalam movie has been titled Meri Awaz Suno.

The remake

Interestingly, the film is an official remake of the Bengali hit 2019 film 'Konttho'.

Actor Shiboprasad Mukherjee, who played lead in the original is happy with the story crossing borders.

The Bengali blockbuster starred Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy in the lead roles.

In a recent interaction with Shiboprasad, the actor told IANS, "It is gratifying to see our content resonating with the audience beyond the geographical boundaries and breaking the barriers of language.'Konttho' is extremely close to our hearts as the story is so emotionally binding and impactful, we are glad that the film has successfully created a mark and is now set to reach even a wider audience."

The project

Prajesh had earlier told the press that the upcoming movie with Jayasurya will have Thiruvananthapuram as the main location. The film also features Sshivada, Johny Antony and Sudheer Karamana. Music is by M Jayachandran and lyrics are by BK Harinarayanan. The film will be bankrolled by B Rakesh under his banner.

Jayasurya too had confirmed that it will be his next project. The actor is also awaiting the release of Ranjith Sankar’s Sunny that he had shot after the lockdown.

Their movie Vellam had Jayasurya playing the role of an alcoholic. It was the first Malayalam film to hit theatres after the lockdown.