Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman wins best actor, Nomadland is best film

The 78th Golden Globes Awards was held virtually this year. The biggest winners of the 78th Golden Globes were “Nomadland” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The two films earned awards for best picture; “Nomadland” for the drama category and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” for the comedy or musical division.

Among notable achievements of the night, Chloe Zhao, the director behind “Nomadland,” became the first woman to win the best director award since 1984 when Barbara Streisand secured an award for “Yentl.”

The 2020 American drama film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has won Chadwick Boseman the Best Actor award posthumously at the 78th Golden Globes. Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020 and Boseman's Levee in the Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was his last film, released in December 2020.

The Golden Globes winners' list was topped by The Crown, which won four of the six awards it was nominated for, including Best TV Series - Drama and acting prizes for its stars Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson.

Here's the complete list:

> Best Motion Picture, Drama

Nomadland

> Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

> Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat

> Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

> Best Director, Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

> Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

> Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

The Queen’s Gambit

> Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

> Best Supporting Actress, Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

> Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

> Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

>Best Picture, Foreign Language

Minari (USA)

> Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

>Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

>Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Schitt’s Creek

> Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

> Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul

> Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead

> Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Hosts Amy Poehler and Tina fey kick off the 2021 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WiZypofugT — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

The awards are usually held in January. However, the ceremony has been delayed this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The awards show will air on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, and Vh1 India. A repeat telecast of the ceremony will also be aired at 9 pm.