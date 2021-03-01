Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal-starrer gets new release date

Mohanlal's much awaited project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Now, the movie gets a new release date.

The new release date

Mohanlal himself took to his official social media pages and announced that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will get a worldwide theatrical release on May 13, 2021, Thursday.

Earlier it was announced that the Mohanlal starrer will hit the theatres on March 26, 2021.

Why the delay

According to reports, the makers pushed the release to May 2021, due to the limitations in cinema screening implemented by the Kerala government. The state is still having 50 percent occupancy in the theatres, with no second shows.

The team wants to release the Priyadarshan directorial when the theatres come back to 100 percent occupancy with 4 shows per day. That is the reason why the Mohanlal starrer is now getting a May release.

Clash at box office

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly’s highly anticipated film has also been confirmed for theatrical release on May 13 during the Eid holidays. Rajeev Ravi is directing the film and it is produced by Sukumar Thekkeppat of Mini Studio.

Fahadh Faasil's film Malik will also release on May 13.

Malik starring Fahadh Faasil and directed by Mahesh Narayanan was supposed to have its theatrical release in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently it was announced that the film is slated to have a theatrical release on May 13 as an Eid special release.