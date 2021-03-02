Roshan Mathew roped in for Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s production Darlings

Actor Roshan Mathew has bagged his next Bollywood movie. The actor has bagged one of the four lead characters in ‘Darlings’, which is produced by Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The announcement

Shah Rukh Khan announced the interesting update through his social media handle. “Life is tough Darlings, but so are you... both! Unleashing our Darlings onto the world... Caution is advisable. PS: yeh comedy thodi dark hai…” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Darlings will feature Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

A title poster was launched along with the announcement which says 'Offending women can be very dangerous for your health'.

The project

The film will mark Alia Bhatt’s maiden production venture. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and this also marks her debut as a filmmaker.

Roshan on a roll

After winning accolades in Moothon, Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Choked, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Roshan will be next seen in Parvathy-starrer Varthamanam.

He will also be seen playing a baddie in Vikram-starrer Cobra.

He also has Kothu (with Asif Ali) and Kuruthi (with Prithviraj) coming up next. He will also be seen playing the lead in Sidharth Bharahan's Chathuram and Marthandan's yet-to-be titled movie.