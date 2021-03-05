Malayalam
Alia Bhatt posts pics with 'magical boys' Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 05, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared a couple of stills from the set of her upcoming film Brahmastra where she features alongside her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In the Instagram images, Alia poses in front of a huge idol of Goddess Kali along with Ranbir and the film's director Ayan Mukerji.

"It's a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything. P.S -- this is jussssttt the beginning," Alia captioned the photos on Instagram.

Brahmastra also stars Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni along with Mouni Roy. The film is billed as the first installment of a fantasy adventure trilogy.

Nagarjuna recently announced on Twitter that he has finished shooting for the film. "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra," he wrote.

