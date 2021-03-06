Anupama-Bumrah wedding: Mother Sunita Paremeshwaran clears rumors

Rumors have been rife that South Indian diva Anupama Parameswaran is tying the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The speedster was relieved from the Indian squad for the final test match against England while the actress revealed that she was in Rajkot, Bumrah’s hometown.

Meanwhile, Anupama’s mother Sunitha Parameswaran dismissed the wedding rumors that have been doing the rounds on the social media. She told Manorama Online that her daughter and Bumrah are good friends and nothing else. She brushed aside the rumors as mere jokes.

Sunita sarcastically added that the social media had celebrated Anupama’s wedding countless times. “A new story would appear when everyone begins to forget about Anupama. We take it only in the positive sense. There were many stories linking Anupama and Bumrah earlier too. I think these stories were created by those who didn’t like them following each other on Instagram. I suppose they had un followed each other after such untrue stories were spread,” said Sunitha.

Sunita, meanwhile, confirmed that the duo knew other and had been friends for a while. She also said that Anupama’s father, who is an avid cricket fan, too had met the cricketer. “Once, Bumrah was staying in the same hotel as Anupama’s where she had gone for a shooting. It was then that they had met each other for the first time. I don’t understand why such a story has popped up now. Anupama had gone to Rajkot for the filming of the Telugu movie Karthikeya 2.

When I called her this morning, she said she was doing makeup. Even though people have been spreading such stories, there is not an iota of truth in them. We take such rumors as mere jokes,” noted Sunitha.

Meanwhile, the key words ‘Anupama – Bumrah wedding’ have been trending on Google and other social media platforms.