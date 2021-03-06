5 women from Indian web shows who’ll fuel your inner girl boss this Women’s Day

Today’s women on screen are just like their real-life counterparts. Independent, financially and in every way possible along with being strong-willed. A striking contrast from the times where they were nothing more than a damsel in distress. The ladies who we see today on screen are the ones who encourage, empower and inspire us to be the one’s deciding our destiny. That said, International Women’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re looking for some women characters to look up to, here are 5-woman characters from the digital platform who will certainly make you say 'women power' proudly.



Tara from Made in Heaven (Amazon)

This Amazon Prime Video original takes us through the journey of Tara, portrayed by Sobhita Dhulipala, who is an ambitious wedding planner. The best part of her character was that she exemplified three qualities that any modern-day woman can relate to – being unapologetic, fearless, and practical. With each episode, you see how Tara goes through a roller coaster of emotions as she struggles to strike the perfect balance between her personal and professional life. It’s a show that not just shines the limelight on her, but a host of women who are immensely relatable.



Aarya from Aarya (Hotstar)

Sushmita Sen's Aarya is the web show co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi based Penoza. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role as a mother looking out for her kids. This former Miss India and Bollywood Diva recently made a comeback with Disney + Hotstar's web series Aarya and gave her fans a performance to remember. The actress owned every scene in the series and dealt with every emotion, be it disappointment, betrayal, love, anger, and frustration, with utmost perfection.



Masaba from Masaba Masaba (Netflix)

Masaba Masaba is the web series that revolves around the stars Neena Gupta and her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The duo team up to play a fictionalised version of themselves. Masaba is shown dealing with challenging celebrity clients, and running a high-end fashion label. The show inspires all the women how to deal with the challenges thrown their way and shining amidst all adversity to break the glass ceiling.



Monica from Code M (ALTBalaji)

This web series by ALTBalaji and ZEE5, stars one of television's most loved actress Jennifer Winget who plays the role of Monica, an Indian Army lawyer, as its protagonist. In the center of a conspiracy plot in a military encounter, one would certainly expect Monica to come up short. But she answers every challenge and each critique in some style to come out on top in the end. You’ll certainly love this military lawyer who is sweet and adorable off duty but knows how to pack a punch as a Major while on duty.



Umang from Four More Shots Please! (Amazon Prime Video)

The series explores the friendship of four independent women - Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J and it deals with various topics including being a single mother, bisexuality and accepting your own body, among others. While Umang (Banji J) accepts her sexuality and receives support from her friends, her partner Samara (Lisa Ray) is deeply closeted. The show brings out how her character rises above the societal norms and embraces her sexual orientation unabashedly.



Watching these 5 women being as strong as ever is all the inspiration you need this International Women’s Day to adapt and make a difference for the better.