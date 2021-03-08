Malayalam
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture with new born

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 08, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the first picture of her second child, a baby boy, to mark International Women's Day. 

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their child on February 21. 

The actor posted a black-and-white photograph with her baby on Instagram.

"There's nothing women can't do. Happy women's day my loves," she captioned the picture. 

Kareena and Saif had managed to dodge the paparazzi -- waiting to get the first glimpse of the child -- when the former was discharged from the hospital last month.

The 40-year-old actor delivered her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The four-year-old  toddler is an Internet sensation and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. 

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha."

