'Pallotty 90's Kids' starts rolling in Palakkad

The first production venture of actor-director Sajid Yahiya, “Pallotty 90’s Kids” under the banner of Cinema Pranthan Productions started rolling in Palakkad. With Jacob George as Executive Producer, the story and direction by Jithin Raj, the script and dialogues for the film are written by Deepak Vasan.

The title roles of the film are done by Master Davinchi Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna.The film also has stars like Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh Koppa, and Dinesh Panicker in pivotal roles along with famous playback singer Shreya Raghav, Abu Valayamkulam, Mariya Prince Antony, Ajeesha and Uma in various roles.

‘Pallotty 90’s Kids’ is a sweet story that awakens the nostalgic childhood memories of every 90s kid. The feature film is based on the critically acclaimed short film ‘Pallotty’ which talks about the innocent love and friendship of two young boys - Unni and Kannan, and the events that surround them. Two superstars of the Malayalam film industry are also to be part of this family entertainer aimed at kids. The crew has however kept the audience’s anticipation intact by not releasing the names of these stars yet.

'Jaathikka thottam’ fame lyricist Suhail Koya has penned the songs for ‘Pallotty’. The music for this movie is composed by state award winner Prakash Alex. National award winner Vinesh Banglan is the production designer of the film. The cinematography is done by Sharon Srinivas bringing the same crew that worked behind the successful short film.



Aiming to create an aura of childhood like that of the Tamil movie ‘Kaaka Muttai’, the film ‘Pallotty’ beautifully portrays the wholesome childhood love and friendship of two little kids in a village. The film promises to send every person who watches it back to the adventures they had in their childhood.