Prithviraj posts 'customary selfie' from home gym

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a picture from his home gym and called it a customary selfie.

Prithviraj posted a picture on Instagram, where he is dressed in a red vest paired with grey joggers. He is seen taking a mirror selfie.

"The customary selfie from the home gym! #beenawhile," he captioned the image.

Last month, the actor shared a hilarious picture with his pet dog Zorro. In the image, Prithviraj holds Zorro, who is seen rolling eyes in a funny manner.

Prithviraj was last seen in the hit thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Biju Menon. The film is being remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan. A Bollywood remake of the film is also being planned. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Brahmanam, the Malayalam remake of Hindi film Andhadhun.