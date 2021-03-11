Malayalam
Entertainment

Manju Warrier heads to Bollywood, to debut with R Madhavan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 11, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Yes, you heard it right!

 

Mollywood's lady superstar Manju Warrier is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in the film Ameriki Pandit. Reportedly, the film’s shoot has commenced in Bhopal.

The movie will be directed by filmmaker Kalpesh and interestingly R Madhavan is said to be playing Manju’s hero.

 

Earlier, Manju Warrier, in a press meet with the team of The Priest, talked about her upcoming Bollywood movie.

"An official announcement will come soon, it is in the pipeline. Let’s hope good things happen,” said Manju Warrier.

While the rest of the details of the film are not known, reports are rife that the project is a remake of another film.

Manju made her Tamil debut in 2019 with Dhanush-starrer Asuran.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier and Mammootty-starrer movie The Priest hit the screens and has opened to positive responses.

