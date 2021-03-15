Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's look as Sita in 'RRR' released

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 15, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the look of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as Sita in his upcoming film RRR. The release of the picture also marks Alia's birthday on Monday.

 

In the image, Alia wears a green saree paired with vintage puff-sleeved brocade red blouse. The filmmaker described the character as strong-willed.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

"Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie," Rajamouli tweeted.

 

Alia shared the same picture and captioned it with a heart emoji on Instagram.

 

The much-awaited RRR boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

 

The period drama revolves around the fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.