Aamir Khan quits social media

Actor Aamir Khan on Monday posted an important update about himself on his Instagram account. The actor has decided to quit social media.

Aamir, who is currently busy shooting for his film "Laal Singh Chaddha", thanked fans for their wishes on his birthday on Sunday and informed everyone to follow his production house's Instagram account for updates on him.

"Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am so active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always a," Aamir wrote.

The actor made his Instagram debut on March 14, 2018 but was never active on social media. He used Instagram only to post important updates about his work.

The actor's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, started their Instagram account on Sunday.

Aamir's next release is "Laal Singh Chaddha". The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".