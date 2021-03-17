Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Farah Khan teams up with Naga Chaitanya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 17, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Tuesday posted a picture of herself with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, sharing a mix of news update and nostalgia in the process.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

In her post, Farah recalled working with Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna. Now, she is collaborating with Naga for a commercial.

 

"25 years ago I choreographed his dad #nagarjunaakkineni who became a friend for life.. n today I got to direct his wonderful boy @chayakkineni for a commercial.. #humble #lifecomesafullcircle #imreallyold."

 

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for an upcoming Telugu romantic film titled "Love Story", which co-stars actress Sai Pallavi.

 

Besides this, he will be seen in the film "Thank You", which made headlines when a leaked clip from the film's set showed Naga Chaitanya playing a fan of Telugu star Mahesh Babu and climbing a huge cut out of the senior actor.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.