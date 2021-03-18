Pic of the day: Amrita Rao's first photo with baby Veer

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, a baby boy on November 1, 2020. The couple named their son Veer and now, finally, they unveiled his first photo.

Anmol took to his Instagram page and shared an adorable pic with Amrita and Veer. In the photo, the baby is seen all smiles while Amrita and Anmol look on. While sharing the photo, the RJ wrote, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer."

During a recent interaction, Amrita opened up on motherhood and spoke at length about the changes she has been seeing in herself after giving birth. The actor also said 'every woman looks hotter after she has had a baby'.

Talking about becoming a mom, Amrita told Bombay Times, "Firstly, I still cannot fathom the phenomena. I look at Veer every day and feel, 'Is he for real?' The first thing a baby teaches you is time management and discipline. Motherhood is like a mix of emotions. Each day there is a wonderment, excitement, exhaustion, love, frustration, joy, entertainment and so many emotions in one jar."

After seven years of courtship, Amrita and Anmol entered marital bliss in 2016. It was on the ninth month of her pregnancy when the couple made the announcement.