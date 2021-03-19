Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's two-month-old daughter Vamika gets her own nameplate

Looks like, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their new phase of life as proud parents.

The duo had their first child on January 11, 2021, and since then every update on the little one has been making headlines. Anushka had shared how she recently celebrated Vamika's two-month birthday in March.

Now, yet another interesting thing regarding Vamika is doing the rounds on social media. Anushka and Vamika are in Ahmedabad to be with Virat, where he’s playing for Team India in England series. The hotel, where the team is staying in a bio-secure bubble, decided to make the players feel at home and replaced their room numbers with nameplates. For the Captain’s room, the nameplate has three names, Vamika on the top followed by Anushka and then Virat. Reportedly, the room also has personalised cushions and the key cards have local designs, featuring textiles of the state.

Isn't it adorable!

Earlier, sharing a pic of daughter and mother, Virat had shared a lovely note on his Instagram page. "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”