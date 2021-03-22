Malayalam
Proud of my two main men: Kalyani Priyadarshan on Marakkar's big win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 22, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won top honours at the 67th National Film Awards announced in Delhi on Monday.

 

Priyadarshan’s action adventure, which stars Mohanlal as the legendary seafarer who led his navy against the invading Portuguese, was Named Best Feature Film.

Intrestingly, his son Sidharth Priyadarshan too won the award for special effects for Marakkar.

 

Priyadarshan's daughter and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her social media pages to share happiness as two men in her family won the major awards. Sharing a pic with the winners, Kalyani wrote, 'Soooo soooo proud of my two main men!

(Left) Best Special Effects (Right) Best Feature Film' (sic.).

 

Meanwhile, Kalyani too will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Mohanlal starrer along with his son Pranav Mohanlal.

 

In Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal plays Kunjali Marakkar IV, who earned his reputation with his fierce onslaught on Portuguese ships, the favours he gave those who fought against the Portuguese, and his efforts to strengthen the fort at Kottakkal.

 

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which will hit the theaters on May 13 has reportedly been made at the cost of Rs 100 crore, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

