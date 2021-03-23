Best Actress honours: Kangana Ranaut now on second spot

Actress Kangana Ranaut won National Award for Best Actress for her films ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’. With this time award, Kangana has reached the second spot of bagging the most National Awards.

She became the National Award recipient for the fourth time. Kangana earlier won National Awards for 'Fashion' in 2008, 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' in 2015, and 'Queen' in 2014.

Taking to Twitter, the actress dropped a video to express her gratitude. “Everybody, thank you very much, for making this film a success,” she said, adding, “Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please,” she can be heard saying in the video.

Kangana made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Anurag Basu’s ‘Gangster’.

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi is the actress with the most National Film Awards. She had bagged five awards. She first bagged the award for 1974 film Ankur. She went on to receive the National Film Award consecutively for three years from 1983 to 1985 for her roles in Arth, Khandhar and Paar. Godmother (1999) earned her another National Film Award, taking her tally to five.